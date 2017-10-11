Sani station closes

The city's sani-dump station at the Vernon visitor centre (3004 39th Ave.) will be closed for the season Friday

  • Wed Oct 11th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

There is one less opportunity for recreational vehicle owners in Vernon to do their business.

The city’s sani-dump station at the Vernon visitor centre (3004 39th Ave.) will be closed for the season Friday. It will reopen in spring 2018.

