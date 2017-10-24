Sandbagging volunteers needed

The Thornhill Fire Department is calling for volunteers to help fill and place sandbags around two homes on Lakelse Lake. Sand and 1,000 bags have been delivered to the site. The elderly owners of the properties require assistance for about 1 to 1.5 hours as of 3:45 pm. Roughly five people have responded to the call but more are welcome.

If you’re able to help, the Thornhill Fire Department asks you to call 250-638-1466

The muster site is located at .

The lake’s water level is rising rapidly, but so far only the two homes are at risk. There is the potential however for more properties to be affected. Up to 100mm of rain is expected to fall well into the night.

Thornhill Fire Department has stopped sandbagging at the 3780 Old Lakelse Lodge Road location.

Need volunteers to help sand bag in the 1st Ave area Lakelse lake. Sand and bags will be on site in the next hour. If your available please call 250.638.1466 for details or email info@thornhillfire.ca

The location of the supplies are at 3780 Old Lakelse lodge road. At the fire station. The supplies are on site and residents can help themselves until volunteers arrive.