Salmon have arrived in Saanich

Two weeks ago, Dorothy Chambers, lead steward with Colquitz River fish fence, couldn’t wait for fall downpours, as salmon spawning season approaches.
Salmon travelling up the Colquitz River on their cradle-to-grave spawning journey like muddy, deep water. The recent run of rainy days has finally delivered the right conditions, and Chambers, along with volunteers from other groups, has stared
Well, guess, what? The rains have come, and so have the salmon. Over the course of 24 hours, they counted 50 salmon on Oct. 19.