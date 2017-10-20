Salmon have arrived in Saanich

Two weeks ago, Dorothy Chambers, lead steward with Colquitz River fish fence, couldn't wait for fall downpours, as salmon spawning season approaches.

Dorothy Chambers counts fish in front of Full of Beans preschool kids at the Colquitz River fish fence behind Tillicum centre on Friday, Oct. 20. The heavy rains and swollen river entice the spawning fish to head up the river. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Salmon travelling up the Colquitz River on their cradle-to-grave spawning journey like muddy, deep water. The recent run of rainy days has finally delivered the right conditions, and Chambers, along with volunteers from other groups, has stared

Well, guess, what? The rains have come, and so have the salmon. Over the course of 24 hours, they counted 50 salmon on Oct. 19.