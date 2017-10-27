Safety concerns raised over patchwork painting on Highway 14

Sections of Sooke Road were left with a patch work of no traffic markers or lines after recent work. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

Stretches of road missing centreline markers following paving repairs on Highway 14 between 17 Mile House Pub and West Coast Tire have raised concerns.

Sooke resident Ross Evans, who drives the road daily at different times due to shift work, said stretches of the road are no longer marked since it was paved and patched several weeks ago are a safety concern.

“It’s a challenging enough road when it’s clear,” said Evans, who has contacted the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Mainroad Group, the contractor that handled the repairs, with his concerns.

“The painting should have been done when they did the work,” Evans said. “I hope they get it done before the bad weather.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said district staff is following up with the ministry to ensure the painting is completed.

“We’re getting into the dark time of the year when even with daylight savings time, it’s dark when you go to work and dark when you come home,” Tait said. “With the rain and fog ahead, there are shorter days and stormy weather. The safety of our residents is paramount.”

Tait believes rainy weather following the work may have caused the delays. “The new provincial government has been very responsive to our concerns in a number of areas so far,” she noted. “That’s very appreciated.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said patchwork paving on Oct. 12 left small sections of the centerline in need of repainting. Temporary markers were put in place Oct. 26 to address concerns received from the public. Line painting is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.

A spokesperson for Lafrentz Road Marking, which handles road marking for the provincial government, said while the work is weather-dependent, it is a priority.