Saanich Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Saanich Police are looking for a suspect accused of armed robbery at the London Drugs at Quadra and McKenzie.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, police responded to a possible fight, and they learned that a London Drugs loss prevention officer had stopped a man outside Saanich Centre for shoplifting. The suspect, which police have identified as Michael Godolphin, brandished a black handgun and fled from police. He fled southbound on Lochside Trail where he hijacked an electric bike from a rider (a black Miele model).

This fight prompted a “hold and secure” at nearby Reynolds Secondary, where doors were locked as a precaution, delaying dismissal by several minutes.

Godolphin is described as a white man, 5’7″ tall, 175 pounds, with a shaved head and a tear drop tattoo near his right eye and a written tattoo that encircles the back sides of his neck. He was last seen wearing black Adidas straight leg pants with three white vertical stripes down the side, a black T-shirt, and a black hooded jacket with white writing on the chest.

Godolphin is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots Godolphin should not approach him and should instead call 9-1-1 immediately.