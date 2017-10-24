Saanich Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Suspect is 5'7" white male with shaved head and teardrop tattoo

Michael Godolphin, 37, is the suspect (Saanich Police)

Saanich Police are looking for a suspect accused of armed robbery at the London Drugs at Quadra and McKenzie.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, police responded to a possible fight, and they learned that a London Drugs loss prevention officer had stopped a man outside Saanich Centre for shoplifting. The suspect, which police have identified as Michael Godolphin, brandished a black handgun and fled from police. He fled southbound on Lochside Trail where he hijacked an electric bike from a rider (a black Miele model).

This fight prompted a “hold and secure” at nearby Reynolds Secondary, where doors were locked as a precaution, delaying dismissal by several minutes.

Godolphin is described as a white man, 5’7″ tall, 175 pounds, with a shaved head and a tear drop tattoo near his right eye and a written tattoo that encircles the back sides of his neck. He was last seen wearing black Adidas straight leg pants with three white vertical stripes down the side, a black T-shirt, and a black hooded jacket with white writing on the chest.

Godolphin is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots Godolphin should not approach him and should instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

