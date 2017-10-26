Saanich fugitive arrested in Courtenay

Comox Valley RCMP arrested Saanich fugitive Michael Godolphin in Courtenay on Thursday.
Godolphin was arrested without incident and will appear in court on Oct. 27.
The 37-year-old faces a number of criminal code offence allegations stemming from robberies in Saanich on Oct. 24 and additional offences that occurred in Courtenay Thursday, said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie.
RELATED: Police continue search for suspect who hijacked e-bike on Lochside Trail
Godolphin has previous criminal charges including assault with a weapon, and was considered armed and dangerous.
The Tuesday incident began around 1:30 p.m. at Saanich when police responded to a 911 call of a possible fight. The altercation started when a London Drugs loss prevention officer stopped Godolphin outside Saanich Centre for allegedly shoplifting.
When confronted, Godolphin allegedly brandished a black handgun and fled. He made it to the Lochside Trail where he’s believed to have hijacked a black Miele model electric bike, headed southbound.
Saanich Police responded in numbers to the initial altercation and searched the trail and surrounding area while neighbouring Reynolds secondary went into a brief period of hold and secure.
Godolphin was charged as recently as Oct. 18 for possession of stolen property under $5,000. In September 2016 he was charged for assault with a weapon and for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as possession of controlled substances.