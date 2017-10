No serious injuries reported in a rollover off South Main in Penticton

Crescent Hill Road was blocked Saturday evening after a vehicle rolled over coming down the hill. (Photo courtesy Skylar Noe-vack)

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Crescent Hill Road in south Penticton just before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Upon arriving on scene the one lone male occupant was walking around and was taken in the ambulance with no serious injuries. The road is closed while the vehicle is flipped by Penticton Towing.