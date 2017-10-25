Rolled vehicle stalls traffic in Nanaimo

Car rolls on its side after collision at intersection of Bowen and Labieux roads

A car that rolled on its side after a collision with two other vehicles snarled traffic at a busy Nanaimo intersection Wednesday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

One man was taken to hospital after his car collided with two others and rolled on its side.

The accident happened Wednesday, Oct. 25 shortly before 1 p.m. when, according to emergency crews at the scene, one vehicle possibly pulled into the fast lane on Bowen Road to pass another vehicle near the intersection of Bowen and Labieux roads, which started a chain reaction involving a pickup truck and two cars.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating to confirm the factors that lead to the crash.

There were no reported injuries, but the male driver of the car that rolled was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to be checked over.

Eastbound traffic on Bowen Road was blocked for at least 30 minutes until the wreck could be cleared.