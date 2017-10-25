Rock slide closes Highway 1 east of Golden

The Trans Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a rock slide.

The highway closed early this morning after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

DriveBC reports a Geotech is now on site completing an assessment.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

“Anticipated time of opening will be determined after assessment has been completed,” writes DriveBC.

“No alternate route available.”

The next update is expected at 8 a.m.