Ridge Meadows RCMP ask publicâ€™s help in fraud investigation

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fraud investigation. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to identify a person of interest in an alleged fraud investigation.

On Aug. 3, at around 7:45 p.m., a male entered a Pitt Meadows retail location and made purchases using stolen credit cards. The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 30 years old, wearing a black sleeveless, tank top style shirt, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

If anyone has information please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.