Canadian comedic legend Rick Mercer was filming a segment at the University of Victoria (UVic) Tuesday afternoon. Black Press

Rick Mercer draws hundreds on UVic campus

Canadian comedian legend Rick Mercer spent Tuesday afternoon filming on the University of Victoria campus.

  • Oct. 31, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Canadian comedian legend Rick Mercer spent Tuesday afternoon filming on the University of Victoria campus.

Video

Mercer’s appearance on campus Monday afternoon outside McPherson Library drew several hundred students, who chanted in unison “You are watching the Mercer Report on CBC! UVic! Whoo” for a taped segment, according to a video tweet sent out by Ocean Networks.

Mercer also met with students and members of the Victoria Hand Project. The company uses 3-D printing to produce prosthetics for patients in developing countries.

Mercer later spent the afternoon with the Canadian Coast Guard.

Tweet

Previous story
Federal parties coy on South Surrey-White Rock candidates
Next story
Property crime, shoplifting on the rise in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Snapshots from minor hockey

  • 19 hours ago

 

The 2017 Halloween Costume Crawl haunts Port Hardy

  • 19 hours ago

 

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on Rosedale-Agassiz Bridge

  • 19 hours ago

 

Comox SAR flight crew struck with laser

 

Most Read