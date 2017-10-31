Rick Mercer draws hundreds on UVic campus

Canadian comedian legend Rick Mercer spent Tuesday afternoon filming on the University of Victoria campus.

Canadian comedic legend Rick Mercer was filming a segment at the University of Victoria (UVic) Tuesday afternoon. Black Press

Canadian comedian legend Rick Mercer spent Tuesday afternoon filming on the University of Victoria campus.

Video

Mercer’s appearance on campus Monday afternoon outside McPherson Library drew several hundred students, who chanted in unison “You are watching the Mercer Report on CBC! UVic! Whoo” for a taped segment, according to a video tweet sent out by Ocean Networks.

Mercer also met with students and members of the Victoria Hand Project. The company uses 3-D printing to produce prosthetics for patients in developing countries.

Mercer later spent the afternoon with the Canadian Coast Guard.