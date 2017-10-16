Ribbon-cutting for new trail

Grand opening for new multi-use Wells Gray Community Forest trail on Saturday

There will be a grand opening this weekend of Clearwater’s new multi-use pathway that goes along Park Drive from the hospital to Murtle Crescent.

The opening will be held at Evergreen Acres on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Activities will include a fun scooter race for seniors, as well as a ribbon-cutting and refreshments.

District of Clearwater also suggests people walk along the new pathway and enjoy the view from Park Drive Park.

READ MORE: Trail from hospital to shopping centre gets major funding

The 1.5 km long paved pathway is three metres wide and built to the standards in the District’s trails master plan.

Total cost of the project was about $440,000, of which $200,000 came from a BC Rural Dividend grant, with the balance from Wells Gray Community Forest.

The trail is suitable for walkers and scooters. However, bicycles should continue to use the bike lanes at the sides of Park Drive.

The pathway was the number one priority of the District’s trails master plan, which was adopted in February, 2016.

It is being named the Wells Gray Community Forest Trail in honor of one of its major funders.