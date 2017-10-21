Revelstoke makes list of â€œcoolest ski townsâ€

Comes in at number two on the Matador Network list of 21

The Matador Network has named Revelstoke as one of 2018’s “21 coolest ski towns in North America.”

In assembling the list, which features a variety of ski towns from Valdez, Alaska to Truckee, California, the Matador Network says they looked at the terrain features and the quality of the local hill as well as the story of the town.

Coming in at number two on the list is Revelstoke, which Matador calls the “coolest ski town on the Powder Highway.”

“Revelstoke is probably what Jackson must have felt like in the 60’s – a couple of main streets lined with killer little bars and restaurants with a very ‘old town/wild west’ flavor,” it says.

Also making the list from Canada were Nelson at number 10, Golden at number 14, Whistler at number 16, and Fernie at number 20.