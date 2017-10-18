Residents still without power in Okanagan

After yesterday's storm, many residents are without power in Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland

Some Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland residents are still without power from yesterday’s windstorm.

The hardest hit appears to be Lake Country in the Okanagan Centre Road area with more than 200 BC Hydro customers affected and on Moberly Road with 102 customers.

In Peachland, 223 customers are without power in the Ehlers Road area.

In West Kelowna, 18 people remain without power in the Glenrosa Road area and six in the Glengarry Road area, according to a BC Hydro outage map.

“Crews have restored over 108,000 customers impacted by todays wind storm. All available resources are actively working to restore power for the remaining customers in the Interior. Hardest hit areas are Salmon Arm, Vernon, Nakusp and the Kootenays. Due to difficult access and extensive damage, some customers may be out overnight,” said BC Hydro on its website.

FortisBC currently only has 41 customers without power, out of 6,700 customers who lost power due to yesterday’s storm.

The Capital News is currently waiting for comment from BC Hydro. No word has been given when power will be restored.