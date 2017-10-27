Regional district wants to hear impacts of FortisBC two-tier rates

RDOS is seeking intervener status and wants to hear from residents about two-tier system.

For those experiencing higher electricity bills since the Fortis two-tiered system was put in place, now is the time to tell your story.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen is collecting stories from residents who are facing higher bills since since the two-tiered system was put in place in 2012.

The rate structure increases the cost of electricity after the first 1,600 kilowatts used in a billing period.

People who live in rural areas where there are no alternatives energy sources such as natural gas or using a wood stove to heat the home, the two-tiered system has created higher bills.

The RDOS proposes to register as an Intervener to the Fortis BC 2017 Rate Design Application to the BC Utilities Commission later this year and are looking to gather supporting documentation on impacts to residents to strengthen the application.

Anyone with information to share is urged to contact Christie Lang by email at clang@rdos.bc.ca or drop off a letter to 101 Martin Street, Penticton, BC V2A 5J9. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 15.

Testimonials should be a brief, honest depiction of the effects on your household (no more than a half page) and should include your name, location and contact information, for the purpose of any follow-up questions.

