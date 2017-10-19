Regional District of Nanaimo to receive infrastructure funding boost

The Regional District of Nanaimo is one of 29 local governments receiving infrastructure grants from the provincial government. — NEWS file photo

Thirty communities throughout British Columbia are receiving a boost in funding of $282,000 in grants to help local governments plan, design and manage sustainable infrastructure.

Among the 29 local governments receiving infrastructure Planning Grants is the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The Infrastructure Planning Grant Program helps local governments determine how best to manage their assets and finances for the long-term benefit of their communities. These grants also help local governments meet the requirements to apply for significant capital infrastructure funding in their communities.

The Infrastructure Planning Grants operate on a year-round open intake and the next round of decisions for the program will be based on applications submitted by Jan. 17, 2018.

“The Infrastructure Planning Grant Program is a way for the Province to help set up local governments for success,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “In my conversations with local government representatives at the recent Union of BC Municipalities convention, I heard that infrastructure is a priority. These grants will help ensure infrastructure is delivered through careful planning and collaborative solutions, which will benefit local communities.”

Infrastructure Planning Grants of up to $10,000 are available to local governments to help improve or develop comprehensive long-term plans for infrastructure, such as water, wastewater and drainage. Eligible projects also include plans that address other aspects of community sustainability, such as energy and asset management, as well as feasibility studies for infrastructure initiatives.

In partnership with the federal government and local governments, the province supported communities in B.C. through a number of infrastructure programs, including through recent commitments under the New Building Canada – Small Communities Fund and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, which are fully subscribed.

Learn more about infrastructure grants available to local governments at: http://www.cscd.gov.bc.ca/lgd/infra/infrastructure_grants/.

— Government of B.C. release