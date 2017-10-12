Recycling event targets household toxins in Langley

Got some leftover chemicals to get ride of? Get ready to drop it off.

The annual opportunity for Langley residents to get rid of hazardous waste is coming up this month.

“There are many everyday, leftover products around our homes that require a little extra care when it comes time for disposal and that includes household hazardous waste that contains corrosive, flammable, or reactive components,” said Christopher Combe, solid waste coordinator for Langley Township. “These products can be toxic to people, pets, and the environment and you can’t keep them in your home or garage. But they can’t be thrown in the garbage, poured down the drain, burned, buried, or allowed to seep into the earth, either.”

To give local residents a chance to properly dispose of such products, the annual Household Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event will once again be held by the Township of Langley and the City of Langley on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. Items can be dropped off free of charge between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Township’s Operations Centre, at 4700 224 St.

“We want to ensure household hazardous waste can be disposed of safely, simply, and responsibly, whether it is paint and solvents, motor oil or antifreeze, small electronics and appliances or batteries, to help protect our waterways and the community,” Combe said.

This year, residents can also drop off up to four car or small truck tires for recycling.

For a full list of hazardous and recyclable items that will be accepted, visit tol.ca/hhw.

“While the Household Hazardous Waste event proves to be popular year after year, residents who would prefer to skip the line can recycle many of the accepted materials year-round at local recycling depots,” Combe said. For locations and details, visit rcbc.ca/recyclepedia.

Proof of Langley Township or City residency is required to drop off items during the event, and only household quantities will be accepted. Items that are dropped off will be properly disposed of by municipal staff, to protect both people and the environment.

Donations of non-perishable food items will also be accepted for the Langley Food Bank during the event.