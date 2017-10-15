Recognizing the best in business

Lily Eggert, Penticton’s 2017 Queen Val Vedette, helps chamber president Neil Wyper present Wendy and John Goudie with the community excellence award. (Emanuel Sequeira/Western News)Lily Eggert, Penticton’s 2017 Queen Val Vedette, helps chamber president Neil Wyper present Wendy and John Goudie with the community excellence award. (Emanuel Sequeira/Western News)

This year, there were more than 100 businesses nominated for the 17 categories at the annual Business Excellence Awards.

“Every one of those nominees really deserves to be celebrated,” said Neil Wyper, president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, speaking at the gala awards banquet Saturday evening.

busividi

It’s a sentiment echoed by Blair Noel, vice-president of the Okanagan Hockey Group, which was awarded Business of the Year.

“There are a lot of great businesses that were nominated in every category,” said Noel. “It just shows what a real diverse business sector the city of Penticton has and we are very proud to be part of it.”

Keith MacIntyre of Big Bear Software, who was named the business leader of the year, also saw a growing business sector in Penticton, noting that he was able to hire four local professionals in the last year.

“We have a lot going on in Penticton right now. this is really exciting time,” said MacIntyre.

Business of the Year: Okanagan Hockey Group

Business Leader of the Year: Keith MacIntyre

Young Business Leader of the Year: Mare McHale

Workplace Cultural Excellence: Cowork Penticton

Excellence in Marketing Innovation: The Peach Ice Cream Shop

Aboriginal and Inclusivity Workplace Excellence: Of the Land Productions

Winery of the Year: Poplar Grove

Professional Service Excellence: Moments Under Frame

Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence: King Family Farms

Sustainability Excellence: Nature’s Fare Markets

Hospitality/Tourism Excellence: LocoLanding Adventure Park

Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence: International Bar Coding

Home Based Business Excellence: Splendid Bastard Beard Supply

New Business Excellence: The Nest & Nectar

Retail Excellence: BC Wine Information Centre

Family Friendly Excellence: Glow SUP Adventures

Community Support Excellence: Get Bent Yoga and Dance