Recognizing the best in business

This year, there were more than 100 businesses nominated for the 17 categories at the annual Business Excellence Awards.
“Every one of those nominees really deserves to be celebrated,” said Neil Wyper, president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, speaking at the gala awards banquet Saturday evening.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Blair Noel, vice-president of the Okanagan Hockey Group, which was awarded Business of the Year.
“There are a lot of great businesses that were nominated in every category,” said Noel. “It just shows what a real diverse business sector the city of Penticton has and we are very proud to be part of it.”
Keith MacIntyre of Big Bear Software, who was named the business leader of the year, also saw a growing business sector in Penticton, noting that he was able to hire four local professionals in the last year.
“We have a lot going on in Penticton right now. this is really exciting time,” said MacIntyre.
Business of the Year: Okanagan Hockey Group
Business Leader of the Year: Keith MacIntyre
Young Business Leader of the Year: Mare McHale
Workplace Cultural Excellence: Cowork Penticton
Excellence in Marketing Innovation: The Peach Ice Cream Shop
Aboriginal and Inclusivity Workplace Excellence: Of the Land Productions
Winery of the Year: Poplar Grove
Professional Service Excellence: Moments Under Frame
Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence: King Family Farms
Sustainability Excellence: Nature’s Fare Markets
Hospitality/Tourism Excellence: LocoLanding Adventure Park
Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence: International Bar Coding
Home Based Business Excellence: Splendid Bastard Beard Supply
New Business Excellence: The Nest & Nectar
Retail Excellence: BC Wine Information Centre
Family Friendly Excellence: Glow SUP Adventures
Community Support Excellence: Get Bent Yoga and Dance