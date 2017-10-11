Rec review: new trend in Burns Lake

According to Burns Lake’s recreation organizational review, council said local trends such as less enrolment in hockey and more interest in soccer “should be supported.”

Council members have noted that local participation in hockey is dwindling and that there are fewer tournaments in Burns Lake than there used to be.

One council member stated that the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena is not “well used,” and more than one council member believe the arena serves mainly younger ages.

The organizational review also says that Burns Lake is not the only community struggling with dwindling hockey participants. The review’s external benchmarking survey – which included the communities of Fraser Lake, Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Smithers and Mackenzie – revealed that decline in participation is “evident” in hockey and ice skating.

“As smaller associations in the north, we continue to support and be supported by other communities,” said Sarah Green, head manager of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association. “Houston and Fraser Lake are supporting some of our players and we are hosting some players from Fraser Lake.”

The review, which cost taxpayers $12,000, was conducted earlier this year by Acumen HR Solutions. It was intended to find ways to reduce some of the costs associated with the local recreation facilities.

The full report is available to the public at the village office.