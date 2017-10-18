RDN awarded Carbon Neutrality for 2016.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has successfully achieved its annual goal of corporate carbon neutrality, achieving Level 4 recognition for "Achievement of Carbon Neutrality" for the 2016 reporting year, the RDN announced last week.

Recognition is provided on an annual basis to local governments that demonstrate progress on their Climate Action Charter commitments by the joint Provincial and Union of British Columbia Municipalities Green Communities Committee.

The RDN is a signatory to the B.C. Climate Action Charter, which supports local governments in achieving climate goals.

“The RDN has attained carbon neutrality this year and we are proud of our achievement,” RDN board chair Bill Veenhof said in a written release. “Through the RDN’s carbon emission reduction initiatives we continue to demonstrate commitment to work with the province and UBCM to take action on climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our operations.”

Some examples of how the region achieved this recognition include the diversion of food waste in the regional waste collection program, fueling buses with CNG, improving energy efficiency when doing facility upgrades and purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles for its fleet.

An important overall focus area for the RDN is the recognition that carbon neutrality is key to economic development and a healthy community. Receiving the Achievement of Carbon Neutrality for 2016 helps the Region reach its environmental priorities in its 2016-2020 strategic plan, the RDN stated.

More information on provincial Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program, visit www.cscd.gov.bc.ca/lgd/greencommunities/carip.htm.

— RDN Submission