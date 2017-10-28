RDN and Telus enter five-year, $843K service deal

The Regional District of Nanaimo and Telus have entered into a five-year service agreement for $843,271. (Stock photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo will pay Telus Communications Company $843,271 for internet and phone services over the next five years.

A deal with Telus expired Wednesday, Oct. 25 and the regional district put out a request for proposals in late May seeking wide area network, internet and various phone services, including long-distance and conference call pricing. The RFP also sought to add both the greater Nanaimo and the French Creek wastewater treatment facilities into the high-speed wide area network.

According to a staff report, the wide area network “interconnects data and phone systems for primary RDN sites” and Telus’ proposal will add the two pollution control centres “to realize performance efficiencies for staff data access, centralized equipment monitoring, network security and facility data protection services.” Added internet capacity for better online services for the public is also part of the deal.

“Basically what it is, is it’s we’re tying specific sites together over a secured fibre optic network that’s provided by Telus,” said Mike Moody, regional district manager of information technology.

Telus was one of two proponents answering the request for proposals.