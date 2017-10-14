RCMP warn seniors to get cyber safe

Cyber scams: vigilance needed

On Monday, Oct. 9, a local senior in Smithers recognized a few warning signs that prevented them falling victim to an online scam. The attempted scam involved a person representing themself as being from Telus. The scam artist then sought details in order to address a virus that had allegedly infected the senior’s computer; then proceeded with an extensive online cleansing of the computer, which resulted in a costly bill being levied against the senior. In this case, the bill was never paid and the incident was brought to police attention.

Everyone, including seniors, need to remain vigilant to stay cyber safe and prevent themselves from falling victim to scam artists, who can be very convincing. Listed below are Government of Canada websites designed to educate you on how to protect yourself when online.

Individuals and families: getcybersafe.gc.ca/cnt/prtct-yrslf/index-en.aspx

Seniors: getcybersafe.gc.ca/cnt/prtct-yrslf/prtctn-fml/snrs-nln-en.aspx

Outdoor enthusiasts: let others know your plans

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Smithers RCMP received a report of a small hunting party that had failed to return home as planned that evening. Complicating matters was the hunters’ cell phones were out of service and the planned area for hunting was not known by anyone. The hunting party returned safely the following morning. Their vehicle had become stuck, forcing them to stay overnight. In the interim, the Smithers RCMP had initiated a search for the missing persons in cooperation with Houston Search and Rescue, based on the limited information available.

Learning to plan for the unexpected can go a long way to ensure an efficient response by supporting agencies. The Smithers RCMP are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to let others know your plans, including planned routes before you depart. Also, know how to access GPS coordinates on your smart phone or GPS device, and be aware of working cellphone ranges. These few details will greatly improve the RCMP’s and any support agencies’ ability to provide assistance when the need arises.

– Submitted by Smithers RCMP.