Quesnel and area drivers need to put on winter tires

As of Oct. 1 winter tires needed while driving on signed designated highways

Cariboo Ford employee Mitchell Bremner used a stud gun to stud a set of winter tires for a customer on Oct. 11. Bremner said the studs will provide grip on wintery roads for the life of the tires.Ken Alexander photo

Oct. 1 marked the date British Columbia drivers had to have winter tires installed on their vehicles if they were travelling on designated highways around the province.

Many motorists tend to wait until there is a threat of snow before they think about get winter tires installed on their vehicles.

However, weather and road conditions are unpredictable at this time of year.

Folks may start out in sunny and warm conditions and a few kilometres down the road they can drive into heavy rain, sleet or snow.

Cariboo Ford service manager Al Thomson says his bays are “absolutely swamped” with people getting winter tires installed.

“We’re booked up to Oct. 23 already.”

Thomson says he has not opened up more bays or brought in more staff to keep up with the demand.

“We’re running with the same staff.

“We’re just working harder and faster to keep up.”

He notes winter tires are labelled with either the Mountain Snowflake symbol or the Mud and Snow (M+S) symbol, which are located on the sidewall of the tire.

Winter tires must be in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

The highways ministry has already posted signs to identify the province’s designated highways.

Motorists will see these signs as they approach highway mountain passes or highways that see significant winter conditions or where there is a substantial increase in elevation.

Thomson notes the signs are up on the road heading out to Bouchie Lake and the Nazko area.

“Yes, they’re warning drivers to have their winter tires on by Oct. 1.”

When people come in for their oil changes, Thomson says they remind them about putting their winter tires on.

“We talk to them about what kind of winter tires they should be using and what kind we deal with and whether they want them studded or non-studded.”