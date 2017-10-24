Prosecutor says no charges will come from city councillorâ€™s arrest

A special prosecutor appointed by the provincial government has concluded his investigation in relation to an arrest of a Nanaimo city councillor, and will not take further action.

According to a statement released by the B.C. Prosecution Service, special prosecutor Mark Jetté is no longer investigating the file. No report to Crown Counsel was forwarded by RCMP and “matters involving the councillor who had been made the subject of release conditions were resolved without the necessity of court proceedings.”

Jetté was appointed Dec. 16 by assistant deputy attorney general Peter Juk, who “considered it in the public interest to do so,” according to the statement.

“The appointment of a special prosecutor was intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the fact that the allegations related to or involved members of Nanaimo city council as elected municipal officials.”

Jetté was given a mandate to assist RCMP, assess charges and assume prosecution if charges were approved.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has advised that it will not release further information about the resolution of the file due to privacy concerns.