Promoting Langley City: new agency launches

New logo, tagline and creative look for Langley City tourism agency. Supplied

A few days after she started, the head of the new Langley City tourism agency was working in the boardroom of the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) office while she waited for her desk and computer to arrive.

The DLBA wanted whoever was selected to run the new agency to select their own desk and computer, which was why Discover Langley City operations manager Melissa Phillips was making a temporary base in the boardroom when a Langley Times Reporter dropped by.

“I’m told it will take a few days (before the desk and computer arrive),” Phillips said.

It’s an illustration of how fast things have been moving since the City of Langley and Township of Langley split over the shared operation of Tourism Langley.

In June, the City announced it would be creating its own independent destination marketing organization for Langley City.

In September, the City announced it had selected the Downtown Langley Business Association to fill that role.

Meanwhile, the Township announced it would stick with Tourism Langley, and renewed its contract.

For Phillips, the priority of the new agency will be directing attention to the unique and sometimes overlooked attractions the City offers, including the downtown core with its unique stores and restaurants, the increasing number of community arts and cultural events, entertainment options that include live acts and gaming and the many, many parks.

“There’s an experience to be had,” Phillips said.

DLBA executive director Teri James said one challenge will be overcoming the historic confusion between the two Langleys that has existed in the rest of Metro Vancouver and the province ever since the City was incorporated as its own separate municipality, splitting away from the Township on March 15, 1955, but keeping the same name.

“If we’d have called ourselves “happytown” (or some other, different name) just 70 years ago, there would be no confusion,” James said.

One example of the new agency’s focus on Langley City-specific attractions is its stated intention to devote a lot more attention to promoting the hotels and motels located within the city limits than they received when they were part of a shared promotional effort with the Township.

“We’re going to give the hotels lots of love,” Phillips said.

Phillips, who grew up in Langley, was previously working at the Richmond Tourism agency.

Going forward, Discover Langley City expects to work with Tourism Langley, formally and informally.

For example, if someone contacts DLC about something in the Township, they will be directed to Tourism Langley.

“There’s no sour grapes,” James said.

“There will be no silos.”

On Friday, the City unveiled the branding for the new Discover Langley City, a new logo, tagline (“Experience the wonder”) and creative look.

“The new brand signifies our focus on the future and our efforts to appeal to a wider audience as a tourism destination,” City mayor Ted Schaffer said.

“There is certainly great synergy between the Discover Langley City brand and the attributes that are important to our citizens,” Schaffer said.

The announcement noted that Langley City Council “is extremely proud that we provide a high quality of life where people choose to live and work … our strong sense of community fosters local pride, civic engagement and confidence, and it stimulates innovation, creativity and economic opportunities.”

Downtown Langley Business Association Chair Carole Ward said the association was excited to be the organization responsible for delivering tourism services in Langley City.

“There is tremendous potential for unique collaboration between the Downtown Langley Business Association and Discover Langley City, and we feel the brand that we have developed for Discover Langley City reflects our energy and excitement,” Ward said.

