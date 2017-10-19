Prolific offender wanted for violent robbery in Mission

A man who has an extensive criminal history mainly in Abbotsford is wanted as a suspect in a recent violent robbery in Mission.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Clayton Orr, 31, who is believed to be one of two people who robbed the Hatzic Prairie Store on Farms Road on Friday, Oct. 6.

The store clerk was assaulted and sustained significant injuries after being struck by the suspect’s car.

In relation to that incident, Orr, who remains at large, has been charged with robbery, mischief, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Co-accused Amber Nowacki, 24, has been charged with robbery and possessing or using a stolen credit card. She was arrested by Langley RCMP on Oct. 7.

Abbotsford Police have previously described Orr as a “super prolific offender.” Following one set of charges in 2012, police said his record included more than 70 charges and more than 30 convictions for offences such as uttering threats, using a stolen credit card, fleeing from police, mischief and failure to stop at an accident.

Orr has continued to rack up more charges since that time, with several still before the courts.

He is due to go to trial on Jan. 19 for four charges in Abbotsford from October 2016: carrying a weapon, resisting a police officer, fleeing from a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Another trial is scheduled to start April 3 on eight charges from Oct. 18, 2016: two counts of committing a robbery with a firearm in Surrey, as well as two counts of possessing stolen property and four weapons offences in Delta.

Nowacki is also listed as a co-accused in the Delta crimes and faces four charges, for which she is also slated to go to trial on April 3.

Police say Orr is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him is asked to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-222-8677.

– with file from the Mission City Record