Prolific offender arrested in Osoyoos

The Osoyoos RCMP apprehended a male allegedly connected to ongoing thefts in the Osoyoos area on Tuesday.

On the morning of Oct. 17, residents of Osoyoos would have noticed a large presence of police on Lakeshore Drive. Members of the Osoyoos RCMP assisted by Oliver RCMP and Penticton RCMP Police Dog Services responded to a male committing thefts.

Sgt. Jason Bayda, area commander of the Osoyoos detachment, said the male is well known to police and is alleged to have been criminally active over the last several weeks throughout the South Okanagan.

“After an extensive foot pursuit and search through vineyards as well as thick brush, the accused, a 24-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested,” said Bayda in a press release.

The man is being remanded in custody and will appear in court in Penticton on Friday, Oct. 20. He faces numerous theft and possession of stolen property charges.

The Osoyoos RCMP is looking for the owner of a large black coloured tool box with a Lordco sticker on it along with that of an aluminum tool box which were seized during this investigation. Both tool boxes fit into the rear of a pickup box. If you are missing a tool box that fits these descriptors please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at (250)495-7236 and quote file 2017-5924.