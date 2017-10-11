Prince George RCMP seek help from the public

The RCMP are asking the public to assist with a missing person case that has now turned into a suspected homicide.

In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP began a missing person investigation to determine the whereabouts of Lloyd Sword.

The police investigation has now determined that Sword met with foul play, and the North District Major Crimes Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation.

With the current and upcoming hunting seasons, investigators expect that traffic in remote rural areas will increase. Investigators are asking that persons who are using these areas be vigilant in looking for clothing possibly associated to Sword.

Investigators determined that the time of his disappearance, Sword was wearing a zip up style black jacket, blue jeans, a dark grey T-shirt and running shoes.

“Time is of the essence as investigators believe that forensic evidence may exist in Sword’s clothing that will identify the person or persons responsible for Sword’s disappearance,” said Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.