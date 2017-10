Tuesday's wind storm continues to cause havoc across the North Okanagan.

B.C. Hydro is still reporting several power outages across the region Wednesday morning, including in Lumby, Coldstream, Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Spallumcheen, Lake Country and Westside Road.

In many cases, tree branches brought down power lines.

For more information, go to https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-2072041405