Power restored to 7,000 hydro customers in Greater Victoria

Last night's wind and rain storm have left thousands without power Tuesday morning.

UPDATE:

Downed wires in Metchosin and Port Renfrew are keeping B.C. Hydro workers busy this morning though power has been restored to about 7,000 homes in Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay that were without this morning.

Residents dealt with the outages after a storm blew across southern Vancouver Island Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

One of the biggest pockets was south of Cumberland Road, west of Queensbury Avenue, east of Saanich Rd and north of Finlayson Street, where 2,360 customers are in the dark.

Large pockets affected close to 2,000 customers throughout the Oak Bay area — including UVIC — and the Shelbourne corridor north of McKenzie.

BC Hydro has since remedied the Greater Victoria areas (below) which were without power as of about 9:30 a.m. today.