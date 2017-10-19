Power remains out

As of Thursday morning, B.C. Hydro is reporting ongoing power outages at several locations in Lake Country and along Westside Road

Tuesday’s wind storm still has some residents in the dark.

There are also outages in Spallumcheen, rural Lumby and Cherryville.

The cause in most cases is wires down or trees on wires.

For updates on outages, go to https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-2072041405