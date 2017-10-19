Power remains out

Tuesday’s wind storm still has some residents in the dark.
As of Thursday morning, B.C. Hydro is reporting ongoing power outages at several locations in Lake Country and along Westside Road.
There are also outages in Spallumcheen, rural Lumby and Cherryville.
The cause in most cases is wires down or trees on wires.
For updates on outages, go to https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-2072041405
Most Read
-
Mills Memorial replacement "on the radar" with new government: Nyce
-
The government is not paying attention to the plummeting cost of solar and wind energy
-
Robert Baker: "Trail's plant is fully automatedâ€¦any defectâ€¦will shut down respective equipment."
-
Don't worry, the food's good at the Theatre in the Grove production of Arsenic and Old Lace.
-
Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26