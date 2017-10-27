Power out at Lake Cowichan

BC Hydro repair crews were expected to arrive in Lake Cowichan by 4 p.m. Friday afternoon after a tree fell onto wires shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The area affected by a power outage in Lake Cowichan Friday, Oct. 27 about 2:30 p.m.

The resulting outage affected 1,131 customers to the north of the lake and just west of the town.

Affected streets were parts of North Shore Road, Sunset Park Drive, Miracle Way, Swordfern Close, Miracle Close, Parkinson Road, Saseenos Point Road, Alder Crescent, and Alder Street.

Thus far Hydro has not offered an estimate as to when the power would be restored.

To keep tabs on the situation visit: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-1812901382