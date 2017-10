One occupant believed to be okay but lines are live

Emergency crews are on scene at a private residence in Highlands. A man is trapped inside a dump truck after a live power line came down on the vehicle. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews are on scene in the 600-block of Taylor Way, off Millstream Road in Highlands.

What is believed to be a live power line is down on a dump truck at a private residence and one man is inside the vehicle.

At this time he is okay.

Unconfirmed reports that the dump truck broke the line with its bucket.

B.C. Hydro has been called.

More to come.