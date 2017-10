BC Hydro is in the process of restoring power to about 375 residents near Commonage Road

Power was knocked out in the Commonage Road area of Lake Country early Sunday morning.-Image: Google Maps

A B.C. Hydro crew is on site trying to restore power to about 375 customers in Lake Country.

There were reports of a motor vehicle hitting a hydro pole and knocking out power in the Commanage Road area of Carrs Landing at around to 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

B.C. Hydro estimates power will be restored by 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.