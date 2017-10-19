Power expected to return this afternoon for Lake Country

Lake Country residents have been without power for almost 48 hours.
According to a BC hydro outage map, power is still out on Okanagan Centre Road and in the Seaton Road area. The website estimates the power will be restored by 4:30 p.m.
Power outages were first reported Tuesday afternoon, after a storm ripped through the Okanagan.
