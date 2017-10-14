Possible drowning investigated

Vernon Search and Rescue and the RCMP coverged on the 9600 block of Eastside Road, near Cameron Point, at 4:15 a.m. Saturday

UPDATE 4:45 pm: Vernon Search and Rescue crews are no longer on scene and it’s believed RCMP have not retrieved a body yet from Okanagan Lake.

Emergency personnel are trying to determine if an individual drowned in Okanagan Lake.

“We’re looking for something in the lake we think. That hasn’t been confirmed at the point,” said Leigh Pearson, with SAR.

At 1 p.m., the RCMP dive team was on site.

Search and Rescue has done a sonar and surface search of the area.

More details will be posted as they become available.