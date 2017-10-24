Port McNeill 45th Annual Business and Community Excellecne Awards.

The Oct. 20 awards dinner was a success!

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOAll smiles at the Port McNeill Chamber Awards Gala

Port McNeill’s 45th Annual Business and Community Excellence Awards were celebrated Friday Oct. 20.

The evening began with a cocktail hour followed by a welcome from Chamber President Gaby Wickstrom and North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney.

Dinner followed and guest speaker Dan Ohler addressed the crowd before the awards were presented.

The Port McNeill Chamber of Commerce said the nominees were selected in recognition of for their hard work and efforts, through business and community involvement, for making this region a fantastic place to call home.

And the Winners are:

Business of the Year Award: IGA

New Business of the Year: The Green baron Landscaping

Small Business of the Year: East of Java

Home Based Business of the Year: Sassy Shears

Customer Service Excellence: Doug and Tammy Dyment

Community Spirit Award: Debbie and Grant Anderson

Senior of the Year: Mary Addison

Professional Merit Award: Dr. Brian Bostrum

Youth of the Year Award: Junior Canadian Rangers

Non-profit of the Year: Kids in Motion

Tourism Award: Stubbs Island Whale Watching

Chamber Spirit Award: Damaris Sadler

Check out a selection of photos from the nights’ festivities below!