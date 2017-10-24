Port McNeill 45th Annual Business and Community Excellecne Awards.

Port McNeill’s 45th Annual Business and Community Excellence Awards were celebrated Friday Oct. 20.
The evening began with a cocktail hour followed by a welcome from Chamber President Gaby Wickstrom and North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney.
Dinner followed and guest speaker Dan Ohler addressed the crowd before the awards were presented.
The Port McNeill Chamber of Commerce said the nominees were selected in recognition of for their hard work and efforts, through business and community involvement, for making this region a fantastic place to call home.
And the Winners are:
Business of the Year Award: IGA
New Business of the Year: The Green baron Landscaping
Small Business of the Year: East of Java
Home Based Business of the Year: Sassy Shears
Customer Service Excellence: Doug and Tammy Dyment
Community Spirit Award: Debbie and Grant Anderson
Senior of the Year: Mary Addison
Professional Merit Award: Dr. Brian Bostrum
Youth of the Year Award: Junior Canadian Rangers
Non-profit of the Year: Kids in Motion
Tourism Award: Stubbs Island Whale Watching
Chamber Spirit Award: Damaris Sadler
Check out a selection of photos from the nights’ festivities below!