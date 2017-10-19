Port Hardy Multiplex update

The District of Port Hardy’s proposed multiplex/pool project is still stuck in limbo due to the grant funding needed being up in the air.

Port Hardy Council attended the Union of British Columbia Municipalities meeting in Vancouver this month, who are the ones administering the grant application process, and while they were there, “We pleaded our case to numerous ministries,” said Coun. John Tidbury.

Coun. Rick Marcotte agreed, stating they spoke with “everybody we could possibly talk to.”

“We gave them all the required information, and that’s basically where it’s at right now,” added Tidbury, who then confirmed they are still waiting to hear back regarding the proposed project.

Quick facts about the Port Hardy Multiplex project:

The new pool is expected to include a hot tub that can fit 15 people, three 25 metre swimming lanes, a lazy river area, on deck seating, family, men’s, and women’s change rooms, and more. The district also has an upper floor to the pool planned, which is a little over 2,000 square feet in size and features a viewing area of the pool.

The current Port Hardy pool is over 40 years old and requires major upgrading and repair to remain operational. An overall assessment of the pool was completed in 2015 with options that included either repairing the pool or replacing the building entirely.

The District went to the public to seek input on the direction Council should consider and the survey results returned 74 per cent in favour of building a new aquatic facility. A referendum (Assent Voting Opportunity) was held Oct. 22, 2016. The electors of Port Hardy approved the project, and the District started looking to pursue grant funding for 2/3 of the $12,000,000 project.

Marine Harvest has committed $250,000 towards the multiplex.

The District of Port Hardy has a population of 4,132 (2016 Census).