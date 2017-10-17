Port Alberni woman recovering after being stabbed by boyfriend

A 36-year-old Port Alberni woman is recovering after being stabbed by her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:06 p.m. the woman called 9-1-1 to report her boyfriend had come to her residence in contradiction of his court order to stay away from her.

Port Alberni RCMP responded immediately and located the woman inside her residence suffering from very serious injuries as a result of the numerous stab wounds that she’d sustained. She was immediately transported to hospital for medical attention.

The man had fled the scene prior to police arrival. All available RCMP members were used to investigate this incident and to locate the suspect as quickly as possible. The man was located at 9:26 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

Dwayne Eddy Price, a 56-year old of Port Alberni man, is charged with attempted murder and fail to comply with conditions of his undertaking. He has been remanded in custody until Nov. 8. Police Victim Services is working with the woman who is recovering from her injuries.