Port Alberni crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

A man was taken to hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a Dodge Ram pickup on Beaver Creek Road in Port Alberni this weekend.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. A witness said she was following the white Dodge pickup northbound on Beaver Creek when it attempted a left turn into a hotel parking lot.

The truck collided with a Yamaha motorcycle, which was travelling southbound with a single male rider, and appeared to drive over the motorcycle, the witness said.

“I just saw the whole right side of the white truck jump up,” she said. “It was awful.”

The truck rolled to a stop in the parking lot, its right headlight gone and the right side of its front bumper folded back.

First aid was initially provided by a patron at the hotel, who said the man initially was unresponsive, but later attempted to get up and could be heard complaining of back pain.

Port Alberni RCMP and Port Alberni Fire Department personnel also attended the scene, and Beaver Creek Road was closed between Heaslip Road and Alexander as the man was treated and loaded into an ambulance for transport to hospital. The road remained closed afterward as RCMP investigators went over the scene.

