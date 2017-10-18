Politician recovering in Vancouver

Okanagan politician is recovering in Vancouver following an accident

Glen Taylor, General Manager, and granddaughter Sierra Taylor in the corn field at the Oâ€™Keefe Ranch. (Submitted)

It’s unknown when a Coldstream politician will be returning to duty following a serious accident.

Coun. Glen Taylor, who is also the general manager of O’Keefe Ranch, was injured last Thursday and is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.

“It’s going to be long-term recovery,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. “I think he’s going to be tied up in Vancouver for some time.”

While it’s beleived Taylor sustained a head and back injury while getting ready for the corn maze, the Ranch would not comment on the specifics.

“Out of respect for the family we are keeping things quiet,” said Kelly MacIntosh, O’Keefe’s marketing and events co-ordinator.

“What we are focusing on is what’s going well – Glen’s baby – the Field of Screams. We had a record weekend last weekend on our opening days. And the corn maze we were full to the brim, Glen would be proud.”

Meanwhile Coldstream officials will need to discuss options for council, as he is not expected back on the job anytime soon.

“This isn’t something someone decided to do, it was an accident,” said Garlick. “I’m sure allowances can be made.”

In the meantime, everyone who knows Taylor is hoping for a speedy recovery.

“We wish him all the best as far as the recovery goes, and his family, this will be tough on them,” said Garlick.

Similar sentiments come from the Ranch, which is doing what it beleives Taylor would want – continuing with Field of Screams and Family Days.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for us,” said MacIntosh of the event that drew upwards of 2,000 people last Saturday.