Police watchdog asks court to force Vancouver officer to cooperate

The investigation involves Myles Gray, who died during an altercation with police in 2015

B.C.’s police watchdog filed a petition in court Wednesday to try to force a Vancouver police officer to cooperate with its investigation.

The investigation relates to 33-year-old Myles Gray of Sechelt, killed in August 2015 at the Vancouver-Burnaby border.

Vancouver officers responded on Aug. 13 to a complaint of a man causing a disturbance near Marine Drive and Joffre Avenue, according to a statement from the Independent Investigations Office.

Gray was found in the backyard of a home. He got into an altercation with police, which turned “significantly physical.”

The man was fatally wounded. Several police officers were hurt as well, but survived.

The IIO, which handles incidents of serious harm of death involving police in B.C., was deployed later that afternoon.

According to the watchdog, a witness police officer has refused to attend a second interview after her legal counsel placed conditions on the interview that the IIO did not accept.