RCMP are warning planes away from the Princeton airport.

Well, really small planes anyhow.

According to Sergeant Barry Kennedy police were called to the airport Monday afternoon when a manager there noticed someone standing on the runway operating what looked like a remote control plane.

The person was gone when police arrived.

“It does pose a huge hazard if pilots don’t know they are in the area,” said Kennedy. “The plane will just line up to approach.”