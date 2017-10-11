Police warn drivers to watch out for animals on the road

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 77 complaints and calls for service during the past week.

Some highlights are as follows:

Driving prohibition

On Oct. 8, 100 Mile RCMP observed the driver of a GMC pick-up accelerate rapidly and leave long black tire marks on the road at the Canim-Hendrix and Highway 97 intersection. The driver was immediately pulled over.

The driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption.An approved screening device demand was read to the driver but the 21-year-old male refused to provide a sample at the scene. The driver was issued a 90 day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Hit and run

On Oct. 7, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run collision on Highway 97 at the intersection with Tatton Station Road. The complainant reported a vehicle being operated in reverse on the highway which struck her vehicle and then left in the direction of the 103 Mile subdivision. The female driver was not injured. Police conducted patrols looking for the suspect vehicle. Later in the afternoon, a 22-year-old male attended the 100 Mile Detachment claiming responsibility for the collision. The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

Traffic stops

On Oct. 6, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services conducted two check-stops in both the Interlakes and the 100 Mile House areas. A total of six violation tickets and three notice and orders were issued for a variety of Motor Vehicle Act and liquor infractions.

Animal collisions

There have been a considerable number of animal-related collisions over the past two weeks. The 100 Mile RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down during low light and overnight periods to avoid deer collisions.

Crime Stoppers

Sometime between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, two Stihl brand weed whackerss and a 10 litre jerry can of gasoline were stolen from the back of a trailer parked in the area of Cecil Place in 100 Mile House.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party, Crime Stoppers will pay cash.