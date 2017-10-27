Police to respond to targeted shooting in Courtenay

A 50-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight Friday in a targeted shooting at a home at 1775 Arden Road in Courtenay.

The residence at 1775 Arden Road in Courtenay has been surrounded by police crime scene tape, and the 1700 block of Arden Road has been cordoned off since the early hours of Friday morning. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Comox Valley RCMP Const. Rob Gardner confirmed police responded to a disturbance and the man was transported to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and has since been transported to a larger hospital for treatment of the wounds.

“The circumstances behind the shooting is still under investigation at this time – it’s still early in the investigation,” said Gardner. “It is believed that everyone is known to each other – it is a targeted shooting. There is no risk to the public at this time, however, there have been no arrests made.”

RCMP are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

The Comox Valley RCMP Serious Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Condition of the victim is unknown.