Police seek armed robbery suspect

Kelowna RCMP are looking for the public's help after a Sunday robbery at M & M Foods on Harvey

Photo of the robbery suspect captured on the stores video surveillance system. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late twenties or early thirties, with his face obstructed by a black bandana. He is seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie underneath a black wind breaker jacket, a grey and white baseball hat and a pair of white shoes.

Kelowna RCMP continue their search for a robbery suspect who allegedly yielded a knife to steal cash and a customer’s purse late Sunday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress at the M & M Food Market located in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Sunday at about 4:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the suspect entered the store, brandished a knife, demanded money from the till and told a customer to hand over her purse.

“He fled the store on foot, towards Springfield Road along Ambrosi Street, with an undisclosed amount of cash, along with the customer’s black purse,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The woman’s purse contained additional cash, and a beige wallet with her personal identification and various bank and credit cards inside.”

The suspect was captured on the store’s video surveillance system, and is described to police as a caucasian male in his late twenties or early thirties, with his face obstructed by a black bandana. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie underneath a black wind breaker jacket, a grey and white baseball hat and a pair of white shoes.

A canine unit with the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services section was called to the scene to conduct a search for the suspect, who police believe may have ridden from the area on a bike or in a vehicle.

RCMP Victim Services have been offered to the stores employee and customer who were un-injured during the encounter.

If you recognize the suspect, or if you have any information that may assist RCMP investigators, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.