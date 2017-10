Comox Valley RCMP has responded to an incident involving a body in a treed area between Cliffe and Fitzgerald avenues Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., reports indicate a body was discovered in the area. Hours later, police continued to examine the scene and a stretcher and silver body container could be seen.

