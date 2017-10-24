Police respond to fatal collision

One person has died and two others were seriously injured following a head-on collision on Highway 97 on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at 10:18 p.m. near Arkell Road in Summerland.

RMCP said a 2017 GMC Acadian, driven by a 72-year-old man, crossed the centre line and struck a 2012 Jeep Patriot, driven by a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old female passenger.

All three suffered serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The South Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services and BC Coroners Services are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.