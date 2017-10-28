Police looking into road rage incident outside fast-food restaurant in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an alleged road rage incident that took place the morning of Oct. 28. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an alleged road rage incident outside a fast-food restaurant on Nicol Street this morning.

A motor vehicle incident took place in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 100 block of Nicol Street a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and involved two vehicles, said Staff Sgt. John Blaase of Nanaimo RCMP.

“It sounds like more of a road rage altercation,” said Blaase. “So we’re still trying to dot the i’s and cross the t’s as to who did what, who said what and who acted in which way and stuff like this. Apparently the situation started south of the city and then culminated at the McDonald’s parking lot there … it’s a he-said, he-said scenario. There’s three males involved, so it’s that kind of situation right now,” said Blaase.

Blaase said there is a claim of a neck injury by one of the individuals and a claim of a facial assault to another one of the individuals and police are still trying to sort out the legitimacy and severity.

Blaase said the investigation is ongoing.