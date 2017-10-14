Police investigating after seven-year-old struck by school bus

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a seven-year-old boy was hit by a school bus.

The Oct. 6 incident in the 3000-block of Curlew Drive near Highstreet Shopping Centre was captured on surveillance video, in which two children are seen disembarking from the bus.

The first child can be seen jogging around the front of the bus and up a driveway, while the second child walks off the bus and begins to walk in front of the bus. The bus begins moving soon after the second child gets in front it.

The boy tries to run but is knocked to the ground by the bus, which continues to drive down the road.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the driver is believed to have not seen the boy and is cooperating with the Abbotsford Police Department’s general investigations team. She said she could not confirm where the bus was coming from or to whom it was registered.

Abbotsford school district spokesperson Kayla Stuckart confirmed that the bus was not from the public school system.

The boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries but an update on his condition since Oct. 6 is not available at this time.